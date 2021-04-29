   
Brussels’ second-largest vaccination centre will open next Monday
Thursday, 29 April, 2021
    By Helen Lyons

    Credit: Belga

    The vaccination centre at the Queen Astrid Military Hospital in Neder-Over-Heembeek will open to the public on Monday 3 May, bringing the total number of vaccination centres for the Belgian capital to ten.

    The opening was delayed because of various difficulties related to vaccine supplies last month.

    It was supposed to have opened in the last week of March.

    The centre is second in size only to the one in Heysel, and the hope is that it will be able to vaccinate between 1,000 and 1,500 people per day, according to Belgian Defence.

    Healthcare staff, soldiers about to be deployed in operations and the elderly have already been getting vaccinated there, in accordance with the Belgian national vaccination strategy, but the general public will be able to use it beginning next week.

    It opens on Monday at 9:45 AM at Bruynstraat 200 and the centre is accessible by public transit: bus 47, 53, 56 and 57 with stop Militair Hospitaal, or DOO or DGHR Militair Domein (only for line 47), or stop Mercator (only for lines 56 and 57).

    Brussels residents can register for the vaccine if eligible (or the waiting list if not) using BRUVAX.