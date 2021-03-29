   
Monday, 29 March, 2021
    Monday, 29 March 2021
    Public opening of Brussels’ second-largest vaccination centre delayed by a month

    Monday, 29 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The opening of the vaccination centre at the Queen Astrid Military Hospital in the Brussels-Capital Region to the general public has been postponed to early May, due to difficulties in the supply of vaccines.

    The Military Hospital – located in Neder-Over-Heembeek – was due to start receiving people this week.

    “Because of this postponement, we have not yet received the platform for making appointments,” Colonel Carlos de Vaulx de Champion, administrative and logistics director at the military hospital, told La Libre.

    The centre was set to be the second-largest vaccination centre in the region, after the one in Heysel. “There will be ten vaccination stalls, compared to 20 at Heysel,” added de Vaulx de Champion.

    Recently, the Brussels Common Community Commission (Cocom) decided to step out of the federal Doclr platform for the management of vaccination in the Brussels-Capital Region in favour of a new platform, which will be ready in mid-April, reports Bruzz.

    The centre has already been in use since 15 March – to vaccinate healthcare staff and the elderly, in accordance with Belgian national vaccination strategy – as well as soldiers about to be deployed in operations. However, once the centre opens to the general population, it will be able to vaccinate between 1,000 and 1,500 people per day, according to Belgian Defence.

    Once the centre in the Military Hospital has opened, a total of ten vaccination centres will be operating in the Brussels-Capital Region, which, together, will have a capacity of administering 80,000 doses per week.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times