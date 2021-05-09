   
Cut down on rubbish collections in Brussels, says audit
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 09 May, 2021
Latest News:
Cut down on rubbish collections in Brussels, says...
Flanders will present its ‘Freedom Plan’ to the...
Thousands demonstrate against joblessness during EU summit in...
Mass clashes with police at after-party in Brussels...
Covid-19: One million now fully vaccinated as restrictions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 09 May 2021
    Cut down on rubbish collections in Brussels, says audit
    Flanders will present its ‘Freedom Plan’ to the government today
    Thousands demonstrate against joblessness during EU summit in Porto
    Mass clashes with police at after-party in Brussels
    Covid-19: One million now fully vaccinated as restrictions are lifted
    Coronavirus-vaccines: 35% of persons with underlying conditions have had first dose
    EU heads pledge support for a ‘social Europe’
    Belgium marks end of WWII with small ceremony due to health crisis
    Video: Treat your mom this Mother’s Day with these creative ideas
    Eurovision 2021 tickets go on sale
    Road safety: These are Brussels’ most dangerous thoroughfares
    Three charged in connection with planned neo-Nazi attack
    Government aid: €335 million for Covid-stricken sectors
    European Court upholds ban on pesticides harmful to bees
    Why Macron is banking on the Conference on the Future of Europe
    EU vaccines: Millions of doses exported to rich countries, less to poor countries
    Research: Ibuprofen use is not a risk factor in Covid-19 outcomes
    Investigation into mayor who jumped the vaccination queue
    Covid-19: Deaths rise slightly, all other numbers go down
    Over 60% of Belgians in favour of privileges for the vaccinated
    View more
    Share article:

    Cut down on rubbish collections in Brussels, says audit

    Sunday, 09 May 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Alain Maron

    The Brussels waste management agency Bruxelles-Propreté (ABP) should cut down on the number of rubbish collections it delivers, in order to become more efficient, according to an audit carried out by business consultancy Berenschot.

    The audit is one of three commissioned by Fadila Laanan (PS), the Brussels regional minister in charge of the sector in May last year, and its main focus is on employment.

    The numbers employed by ABP have grown by 22% since 2014, or 526 full-time equivalents. But the auditors say that the number of people employed has more to do with the social function the agency considers it has, than with any consideration of efficiency.

    As part of its audit, Berenschot looked at similar agencies elsewhere, and found that the number of productive hours worked at ABP was lower than anywhere else.

    One of the reasons was what it called the ‘fini-fini’ philisophy, which allows rubbish collectors to finish their shift when their run is finished, as long as they have worked two-thirds of their paid hours.

    That may help to explain why collectors always appear to be under enormous time pressure, with the consequences that follow – bags not collected, others that break and scatter garbage across the street.

    Another difference between ABP and other agencies is the number of collections carried out. The white bag for general waste is picked up twice a week. Blue, yellow and orange bags for PMD, paper and compostable waste respectively are picked up weekly.

    In other areas, paper and PMD are picked up every two weeks, and residual waste once a week.

    The auditors come to two conclusions based on the above. End the system of fini-fini and pay employees for the time they actually work. And reduce the number of collections.

    Neither of those ideas is likely to be popular with Alain Maron (Ecolo) the minister now in charge – let alone with the public or unions.

    The latter have already pointed out that the audit was carried out in times of Covid, when the reduction in the amount of traffic on the roads was far less than normal, which will have had an effect on the work of collectors. A collection run that went smoothly and quickly in Covid times would take much longer in normal circumstances.