Where are Brussels' daily food markets?

What better way to unwind after a long day at work than by heading to your local food market and catching up with friends over a delicious plate of food and a drink?

Food markets are a staple of Belgian culture, and luckily in Brussels, there is (at least) one for every day of the week, offering global cuisine, quality fresh produce, and a lively, local atmosphere. Find out where they all are with our day-by-day guide below.

Monday

The square opposite the Saint-Gilles town hall comes to life every Monday with its local food market. From 12:00 to 19:00, you can browse the stalls and buy fresh fruit and vegetables, cheeses and cured meats, honeys and jams, and even whole rotisserie chickens.

But come evening, crowds gather around the bars and food trucks until 21:30-22:00. The buzzing atmosphere is the perfect way to battle the Monday blues.

Where? Place Maurice van Meenen, 1060 Saint-Gilles

Tuesday

Head along to Stockel market on a Tuesday morning for your grocery shopping and you won't leave disappointed. A great spot for people watching, this market brings locals together from 08:00 to 13:00 and promises quality produce and a stunning selection of flowers and plants every time.

Where? Place Dumon, 1150 Woluwe-Saint-Pierre

Wednesday

This small, leafy square in the heart of Brussels' bohemian neighbourhood is the ideal place for a stroll on a Wednesday. The popular market temporarily relocated while the square was undergoing works – much to the dismay of locals – but it is now back in action.

From 14:00 to 19:00, stalls offer a variety of fresh meat, fish, vegetables, cheese, bread, olives, sweets, flowers and more. Just like in Saint-Gilles on a Monday, the area comes alive at apéro hour and the party continues at the local bars dotted around the square when the market closes.

Where? Place du Chatelain, 1050 Ixelles

Thursday

Back to Saint-Gilles, the market on the Parvis is one of the oldest in the capital and has been going strong since 1865. Fresh produce of all kinds is available from 09:00 to 13:00, Tuesday to Sunday.

But Thursday evening is when the real magic happens: until around 21:00, a dozen or so food trucks offering culinary specialities from around the world set up shop – a real treat for old and young alike. Don't leave without trying one of the waffles at the end of the street – hot off the iron, light and crisp, they are arguably some of the best Brussels has to offer.

Where? Parvis de Saint Gilles, 1060 Saint-Gilles

Friday

Celebrate the beginning of the weekend by making your way up to Schaerbeek. This small square always offers a lively, local atmosphere on Friday evenings and has become a staple within the community.

The stalls and food trucks offer a wide array of world cuisines until 20:00, while the welcoming bar on the corner, Les Alsaciens, is a joy all year round. Whether it's a crisp beer on a warmer day, or a steaming glass of mulled wine in the winter months, you're always guaranteed a good evening at Chasseurs Ardennais.

Where? Place des Chasseurs Ardennais, 1030 Schaerbeek

Saturday

Flagey is the place to be at the weekends. Open both Saturday and Sunday, crowds make their way to the square next to Ixelles' picturesque ponds for flowers, fruit, vegetables, clothes, pastries, champagne, oysters and much more.

Various world cuisine stands also offer freshly prepared dishes here, to be enjoyed on the spot or as a takeaway.

Where? Place Eugène Flagey, 1050 Ixelles

Sunday

Perhaps Brussels' best known market, Midi is among the largest in Europe and attracts big crowds of locals and tourists every Sunday morning from 07:00 to 14:00 just outside the station. Far from being just a food market, you can find just about everything here at unbeatable prices. Clothes, plants, toiletries, electronics – Midi has it all.

Food lovers are in for a treat here, as there is a wealth of cuisines on the menu. Our favourite? The Moroccan crêpes: flatbreads with cream cheese and a choice of mixed olives, or sun-dried tomatoes, and drizzled with honey.

Where? Boulevard du Midi, 1000 Brussels

