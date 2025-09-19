What to do in Brussels this weekend: 19 - 21 September

Credit: The Brussels Times

Another packed weekend of activities is on the cards in Brussels. What better way to celebrate getting to the end of the week than by visiting architectural gems, all-day parties in Wallonia, jazz and food festivals and more?

Find all our favourite activities happening in the Belgian capital and beyond below.

Art, music and culture

Folklorissimo, Grand Place, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 September

Folklorissimo is an annual celebration of Brussels' rich history and heritage, which takes place in the historic city centre, around Grand Place and the statue of Manneken Pis. Highlights include the dance of the giant puppets, the Brueghel puppet parade, the "folklore" race, participatory choir, brass bands and the crossbow shooting competition.

This year, the Bolivian Centro Cultural Sartañani will be in the spotlight, offering dance and music, and a new giant, Gertrude, created by Belgian-Turkish artist Şengül Özdemir at art centre Maison Gertrude, will be unveiled.

Find more information here.

Show Up for Humanity, Atomium, Saturday 20 September

Newly formed Belgian collective Worried Citizens is organising a free festival this Saturday where music, empathy and solidarity take centre stage. In an era of doomscrolling, depressing news cycles and climate catastrophes, the event aims to bring thousands of people together under Brussels' emblematic Atomium through the universal language of music. "In a world that keeps dividing, we're inviting everyone in," the organisers say on their website.

The line-up features renowned rapper Zwangere Guy, Belgium's 2023 Eurovision contestant Gustaph, popular duo Omdat Het Kan & Average Rob, and many more.

Find more information here.

Saint Jazz Festival, La Tricoterie, Saturday 20 September

The iconic Saint Jazz Festival, now in its 39th year, is back at another venue in the capital this weekend with two more exciting acts. First up is Belgian seven-piece band BBUNG, which blends funk, jazz, and hip-hop in a raw and innovative way, fuelled by on-stage improvisation.

Closing the night is Brice Ndjana, a Brussels-based bassist, songwriter, and arranger originally from Cameroon. Ndjana enjoys blending Afro sounds with jazz and polyrhythm, and his concerts are characterised by a contagious energy that takes the audience on a journey.

Find more information here.

Poetik Bazar, Les Halles de Schaerbeek, from 19 to 21 September

Now in its fifth year, the free Poetik Bazar market and festival is once again bringing together some 100 Belgian and international publishers, creators and illustrators to offer poetic goods of all kinds, from books and magazines to micro-publishing and illustrations.

The free, three-day event has a rich, multilingual and interactive programme lined up, packed with meet-and-greets, readings, book signings, creative workshops for all ages, concerts, performances and more. This year, there will also be a stronger presence of Dutch poetry and an introduction to English poetry.

Find more information here.

Out and about

Car-Free Sunday, across Brussels, Sunday 21 September

All cars will be banned in Brussels from 09:30 until 19:00 this Sunday, freeing up streets, squares and parks so people can move about easily and experience city life in an entirely different way.

Every year, a wide range of events are organised across the city, from the traditional brocantes (jumble sales) and street parties to organised cycling tours and family-oriented activities in every municipality. If you're unsure where to go, Rue de Flandre is always a good place to start.

Find more information here.

Vegan Street Festival, Vismet, Saturday 20 September

Brussels' biggest vegan celebration will return this weekend, bringing together plant-based foodies and conscious consumers who are looking to learn more about a vegan lifestyle. From pizza and pastries to burgers and bowls, the mouthwatering food on the menu will sway even the most avid meat-lover.

Aside from the many dishes on offer, there will be live inspiring talks, music performances, engaging workshops and yoga classes, as well as stands selling cruelty-free cosmetics, eco-friendly clothing brands, and sustainable lifestyle products. Join this celebration of all things vegan on one of the capital's most scenic squares.

Find out more information here.

Brussels Heritage days, various locations, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 September

The 37th edition of the Brussels Heritage Days will invite visitors to discover the capital's rich architectural heritage under the banner 'Art Deco, Roaring Twenties, Crash Years'. There are 217 different activities on the programme, including exhibitions, screenings, conferences, workshops, walks and (self-guided) tours in all 19 municipalities, and over 80 Art Deco buildings will be open to the public for free to shed light on the emergence of this architectural style and its lasting influence.

Highlights include the Maison de la Radio Flagey, the Jardins van Buuren, the National Basilica in Koekelberg, the Villa Empain-Fondation Boghossian, Bozar, Wiels, the Forest Municipal House, the Residence Palace, the Hôtel Riez, the Maison Pelgrims, the Queen Elisabeth Medical Foundation, the workshops of La Monnaie and the house of architect Henry Lacoste.

Find out more information here.

World Cleanup Day, various locations in Brussels, Saturday 20 September

World Cleanup Day, the largest global citizen action against litter and plastic pollution and now recognised by the UN, sees people across the world come together on the third Saturday of every September to clean up and care for their communities, and Brussels is once again taking part.

Volunteers are encouraged to try stand-up paddle boarding while removing rubbish from Brussels' river, while in Ghent there will be canoeing and "plogging" in Antwerp (jogging and picking up litter).

Find out more here.

Further afield

Fêtes de Wallonie, Namur, until Monday 22 September

The Fêtes de Wallonie is a celebration of the French-speaking region's rich cultural heritage, and takes place in Namur on the third weekend of September every year. For ten days, free concerts bring the regional capital's streets alive, with drinks flowing all day and night for the occasion. On Friday, visitors can expect a buzzing atmosphere with various concerts by ExerGo, Orlane and Rumba Latina, and many more across the city, with a DJ set to end the night.

Saturday's highlight will be the 'Walloniades', starting at 13:00 on Place Saint-Aubain – a series of sporting events including tug-of-war, darts, skittles, sack races, market games, wheelbarrow races, scooter races and the unmissable Cocagne Pole event.

Find more information here.

