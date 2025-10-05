Best places for an autumnal walk in and around Brussels

Tervuren. Credit: Visit Vlaams Brabant

The transition from summer to autumn can leave some feeling despondent, watching the days grow shorter and skies become drearier. But autumn is arguably the most beautiful time of the year, and the best way to beat the post-summer blues is walking beneath a comforting canopy of yellows, reds and oranges, with shiny conkers adorning the paths and leaves crunching beneath your feet.

Steering clear of the better-known and touristy Parc du Cinquantenaire and Parc de Bruxelles, we have created a guide of some of our favourite spots for an autumnal walk in and around the city. Discover Brussels' best bucolic havens below.

Bois de la Cambre

One of the largest parks in the Brussels-Capital Region, Bois de la Cambre owes its name to Abbaye de la Cambre, a former monastery of noble Cistercian nuns, founded in 1201 and abolished in 1796. Popular among locals of all ages in summer for its guinguettes and playgrounds, the green oasis offers the perfect space to escape busy city life.

Evergreen conifers and hollies and colourful oaks, lindens and other ash trees line the pedestrian paths in autumn, making it the ideal spot for a stroll this time of year. Take your time to wander around the lake in the heart of Bois de la Cambre and don't leave before seeing the Art Deco jewel Villa Empain just outside the park.

Parc Josaphat

Spanning 40 hectares, the hilly English-style Parc Josaphat is the green lung of the northern municipality of Schaerbeek and a crossroads for the community. Home to sculptures, busts of famous writers and artists, and several of the region's protected tree species, the park resembles an open-air museum, with sloping meadows that lead down to two snaking ponds, filled with ducks and swans.

During the summer months, Parc Josaphat hosts countless games of mini golf, concerts in the bandstand, the annual cherry festival and the cherry pit spitting competition, but it's worth a visit all year round. As you wander through the warm autumnal ochres, stop by Woodpecker's La Laiterie for a coffee or a bite to eat.

Parc de Forest & Parc Duden

Sitting side by side in southern Brussels are Parc Duden and Parc de Forest. Duden was once part of the Heegde woods and has been listed since 1973. In the 19th century, a wealthy lace merchant, Guillaume Duden, built a neoclassical house and other infrastructure to make the park more picturesque. This week, a €5.5 million renovation project began on the park to improve water management and restore heritage.

Just next door, the calm and inviting Parc de Forest is the main meeting place for locals. With its large green expanses, flower beds, groves and wide variety of trees, it's a favourite for enjoying autumn colours and offers an exceptional panoramic view over Brussels.

Parc du Leybeek