   
Creation of Brussels Mobility Centre to improve traffic management
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 01 September, 2021
Latest News:
Here are the latest rules for small and...
Creation of Brussels Mobility Centre to improve traffic...
Flemish minister promises action on children’s long commute...
Mental wellbeing of students at ‘top of the...
Belgium’s fourth wave will mainly hit the non-vaccinated,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 01 September 2021
    Here are the latest rules for small and big events in Brussels
    Creation of Brussels Mobility Centre to improve traffic management
    Flemish minister promises action on children’s long commute
    Mental wellbeing of students at ‘top of the agenda’ in Flanders
    Belgium’s fourth wave will mainly hit the non-vaccinated, says Jambon
    Belgian police deny using controversial facial recognition software
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Pauses, Belgium Moves On
    Brussels’ Dutch-speaking schools still require masks; Francophone ones do not
    New leaks in investigation of Belgian mayor who jumped vaccine queue
    De Wever reacts to fatal crossing controversy
    No night train between Brussels and Malmö after all
    European Council meeting decides to limit Afghan migration to the EU
    Frustrated residents rally for pedestrian safety in Brussels
    Sewers show fourth wave is on its way
    What’s new from 1 September?
    Belgian wins over €21 million in EuroMillions lottery
    Covid-19: Testing positivity rate highest since May
    Last step of Belgium’s summer plan: what changes today?
    The Recap: What’s New Today?
    Brussels to free up €61 million for sectors worst affected by crisis
    View more
    Share article:

    Creation of Brussels Mobility Centre to improve traffic management

    Wednesday, 01 September 2021

    By Orlando Whitehead

    Credit: Belga

    The Brussels Mobility Centre was created on Wednesday morning with the Brussels Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt in attendance. The centre coordinates and centralises the various STIB (Brussels’ transport system operator) functions.

    The purpose-specific site is currently in the final stages of construction and the new “Operations Control Centre” (OCC) is due to open over the course of the year. STIB comprises six primary transport systems: busses, trams, metros, infrastructure and provision of energy, security, and transport communications.

    Until now, these separate elements of the public transport operator had been running from different locations but it is expected that their unification will lead to improvements in administration, traffic management, and overall efficiency. 300 STIB employees will work together in the OCC.

    “When managing an integrated bus, tram, and metro service that operates alongside urban traffic, communication and cooperation between managers of all modes of transport are essential. This will ensure that we can provide Brussels residents and commuters with the most integrated and fluid public transport service possible,” STIB CEO Brieuc de Meeûs stated. “The Brussels Mobility Centre is a tool that will help us strengthen and improve this cooperation.”

    Related Posts

    The new site will allow operators of the different systems to have more direct lines of contact so that they can better assist each other in the case of incidents as well as making full use of the tools available.

    Brussels Mobility has also moved its 60 employees from their previous site into the same building. Technical equipment will be updated and cameras overseeing metros and roads will be improved. If necessary, tunnels can be closed remotely for security reasons. “Our roads will become more and more intelligent,” Van den Brandt explained.

    The new centre will occupy a space of almost 2.500 m², of which 1.400 m² will be used by STIB teams and over 400 m² by Brussels Mobility, leaving 650 m² for any other purposes that might be needed. Notably, a crisis room will give access to all systems and cameras to help emergency services respond quickly and efficiently to any major incident that might arise.