Ukraine's tastiest food on sale at Christmas markets in Brussels

Piana Vyshnia (Drunk Cherry), a legendary Ukrainian cherry liqueur from a namesake company available at Ukrainian Village in Brussels. Credit: The Brussels Times / Vicente Torre Hovelson

"Everyone knows Ukraine, but not many have had a chance to taste it," said Yaroslav Gaponenko, founder of UArt Events, who has organised Ukrainian Village Christmas chalets in Brussels.

The Ukrainian Village fair, right in front of La Chapelle de la Madeleine, offers food and drinks in the best of Ukraine's traditions.

A food chalet of a Kyiv-based restaurant Spotykach offers Ukrainian grilled meat shashlik (a dish of skewered and grilled cubes of marinated meat) and sausages, deruny (classic Ukrainian potato pancakes), and grilled vegetables.

Another chalet from Ukrainian restaurant Podillya, soon to open in Brussels city centre, offering Ukrainian varenyky with meat, cheese, cabbage, potatoes, Ukrainian cakes, and coffee.

"Although our products are, of course, all made locally, everything is prepared by Ukrainians, so it conveys the taste we are used to in Ukraine as much as possible," said Gaponenko.

Drinks are also provided by Ukrainian business, Piana Vyshnia (Drunk Cherry), a legendary Ukrainian cherry liqueur from a namesake Ukrainian company, and mulled wine prepared by the UArt team.

Finally, there are artisanal Ukrainian souvenirs, made by craftswomen who moved to Belgium when the war began. "We are happy to provide a platform for them to promote their crafts," said Gaponenko.

Good food, good cause

This year's Ukrainian Village project collects funds to support Ukrainian sculptor and woodworker Anton Lubiy, who is currently fighting in the Pokrovsk direction. Lubiy joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces after Russia invaded Ukraine in March 2022. His sculptures greet the passersby next to the Village.

"We contacted him, and he gladly carved those sculptures for us in the old house on the front line, and we transported them to Brussels to show their beauty," said Gaponenko. The Ukrainian Village project supports Lubiy's brigade.

Gaponenko founded the UArt Events public organisation to promote Ukrainian small businesses and the Ukrainian community in Belgium. Last year, UArt organised the Ukrainian Village Christmas market project, which has become its biggest project to date.

Gaponenko said he is pleased with the public response. Besides the Ukrainian community, Belgians and internationals are curious too.

"Last year, we had an interactive map where visitors could pin where they are from, and by the end, I counted more than 70. This year, we will install one too," said Gaponenko.

The Village stands apart from other Christmas markets. "We wanted to create an authentic cultural project, with decor, photo zones, Ukrainian music, our own lighting, and terraces," Gaponenko said.

"Unfortunately, it was impossible to do this within the traditional locations that are available in the city centre. The chalets are tightly packed together, and there is no space for activities."

The project received support from the City of Brussels and the Ukrainian Embassy. Chalets are open Monday to Thursday, 10 am to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 pm, and Sunday until 10 pm.

Promote Ukraine at Palace de la Monnaie

There are more Ukrainian chalets in the city. Legendary Lviv fruit liqueurs, dishes from Odessa, and traditional and contemporary souvenirs of Promote Ukraine can also be found at Brussels Christmas Market (Winter Wonders / Plaisirs d’Hiver) at Palace de la Monnaie.

The non-profit organisation will donate all the profits to support the rehabilitation centre Titanovi, which helps wounded Ukrainian soldiers recover and return to full lives.

The chalets are open every day from noon to 10 pm, until 31 December.

