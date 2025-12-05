Christmas tree thefts on the rise - Belgian producers call for action 

Credit: David Whelan/Wikimedia Commons

Christmas tree producers across Belgium are sounding the alarm as thefts become increasingly frequent in the weeks leading up to the holidays. What was once considered a minor issue has now turned into a costly seasonal threat, prompting some growers to invest in security measures or patrol their fields at night.

The warning was highlighted in a report by RTBF, which spoke to several producers in the province of Namur. Among them is John Renier, owner of a 6,000-tree plantation in Floreffe, who has already counted six trees stolen this year.

"We're currently at roughly €2,000 in losses, but the season isn't over yet," he told RTBF, stressing that mature Christmas trees represent up to 15 years of work.

Renier says thieves cut the trees directly on the parcel, sometimes sawing them at just 50 centimetres above the ground before hauling them away. Last year, 27 trees disappeared from his plantation. The ongoing losses have pushed him to consider organising nightly patrols, an extra workload at the busiest time of the year.

Deterring thieves

A similar situation is unfolding in Bièvre, where producer Benjamin Gosse sells around 10,000 trees annually. He told RTBF that theft during the Christmas season is nothing new.

"It's often people who come with a small van to pick up five or six trees," he explained, adding that he has never encountered signs of a more organised network.

To deter thieves, Gosse has installed barriers and cameras around key access points. But fully securing the entire plantation would require a major investment – one that would inevitably push up production costs and, ultimately, retail prices. "Preventing all theft would be extremely expensive," he warned.

As demand for natural Christmas trees remains steady across Belgium, producers fear that rising thefts could harm both their livelihoods and the broader market.

Some industry representatives are calling for stronger support from local authorities, particularly in rural areas where patrol coverage is limited.

Related News