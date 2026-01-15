Read all about it! New English bookshop to open in Brussels

Passa Porta. Credit: Passa Porta / Facebook

Book lovers are in luck, as popular bookshop Passa Porta is opening an English-language store in Brussels this spring, with a wide selection of literature and non-fiction reads on offer.

Founded by Het beschrijf and Entrez Lire in 2004, Passa Porta is a multilingual organisation and unique meeting place for literature lovers, authors, readers, translators and cultural mediators alike.

Through literary encounters, an international programme for writers in residence, and its much-loved biennial Passa Porta Festival – one of the most prestigious literary festivals in Europe – it has attracted thousands of bookworms to its store over the years.

Now, due to increasing demand, Passa Porta has decided to open an English store just next door, at the former French leather goods store Paul Marius, which closed its doors a few weeks ago.

The bookshop's business venture has been made predominantly for practical reasons. "We have far too little space for the range of English-language books we want to offer," manager Ludovic Bekaert told The Brussels Times.

"We are also fortunate that the store next to Passa Porta will become available, meaning that both stores can exist side by side."

Beloved British bookshop chain Waterstones is already well-established in the city, having been a central hub for bibliophiles since 1997. But Bekaert noted that Passa Porta's English version will "offer a selection of excellent literature that isn't always available everywhere." He added that the booksellers will also help customers choose their own personal favourites.

The manager promises prospective customers a wide range of literature and non-fiction. "We hope to surprise our readers with a wide and deep range of good books."

Passa Porta will continue to host its popular literary events, organised by the Passa Porta non-profit organisation, in the current French- and Dutch-language bookstore.

Renovations on the new store are due to begin next week. There is no specific opening date yet, but Bekaert confirmed to The Brussels Times that his team is aiming for early April.

