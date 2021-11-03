   
Thousands of extra seats to ease crowding on Brussels metros
Wednesday, 03 November, 2021
    Thousands of extra seats to ease crowding on Brussels metros

    Wednesday, 03 November 2021

    Credit: STIB

    On Monday, an extra 2,000 seats will be added per hour in every direction on the metro lines 2 and 6, Brussels public transport operator STIB announced.

    New metro trains will be connected to lines 2, between Simonis and Elizabeth, and 6, between Roi Baudouin and Elizabeth to increase the capacity during rush hour.

    “By doing so, STIB can offer some 2,000 extra seats per hour and per direction during rush hour,” a STIB press release stated. “A 10% increase in capacity means that passengers will enjoy more comfort on both lines from Monday 8 November.”

    The additional metro trains and increased capacity should reduce crowding in carriages during peak hours.

    The new M7 metro trains will come into service on lines 1 and 5, running between Stockel and Gare de l’Ouest and Hermann-Dubroux and Erasme, respectively, meaning the older metros previously servicing these lines will be used to reinforce lines 2 and 6.

    The transit frequency will be further increased on lines 2 and 6, and by early 2022, the frequency is expected to be the same as on lines 1 and 5, with a metro every two minutes. There will be a total of almost 3,000 additional seats per hour and per direction during rush hours compared to mid-2021.

    Meanwhile, on the shared sections between Gare de l’Ouest and Merode, 5,000 additional seats per hour and per direction will be offered to passengers during rush hours.

    Once all 22 new metro trains have been delivered by the end of 2022, the capacity of the entire Brussels metro network will increase by 8,000 seats per hour and per direction at peak hours.

