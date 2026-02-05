What to do in Brussels this weekend: 6 - 8 February

While the weather in Brussels continues to be slightly cloudy and chilly, the Belgian capital is full of events that promise to brighten up this weekend.

Whether you are on the hunt for artwork to add to your collection, in the mood for a unique exhibition, or a fan of music and free film festivals, The Brussels Times has a few suggestions to make the most of the next few days.

Unusual trip to the Senne

Back on Senne, Sewer Museum, from 7 February

Starting this Saturday, the Sewer Museum in Brussels invites visitors to rediscover the river Senne through a unique and immersive installation.

Created by artists Romain Tardy and Coline Cornélis, the exhibit aims to "reveal the hidden presence of the Senne", which was covered up in Brussels in the 19th century after it was deemed a health hazard.

Through laser projections and spatial sounds based on audiovisual recordings of the river, the artists portray a vision of the future of the Senne in the basement of the museum.

The light and sound of the installation are controlled by live environmental data of the river, offering visitors an experience that combines history, art, and science.

Find more information here.

Music & film festivals

Bartók Festival, Bozar, from 6 February

Among the events highly recommended by the Brussels Centre for Fine Arts, Bozar, is a week-long festival dedicated to the renowned Hungarian composer and pianist, Béla Bartók.

Born in a small town in 1881, Bartók is still considered by many to this day as a visionary artist and one of the greatest innovators of the early 20th century.

The composer is particularly well-known for his work within folk music and has a portfolio of pieces ranging from piano solos to string quartet pieces and a cantata.

Throughout the Bartók festival, visitors can listen to some of the artists' masterpieces, such as Romanian Dances and Second Violin Concerto, as well as a dance production based on Bartók's Two Pianos and Percussion.

Find more information here.

Brussels Independent Film Festival, Cinéma Aventure, until 8 February

For those who love watching art on the big screen, don't miss out on your final chance to attend this year's Brussels Independent Film Festival.

The annual event highlights both independent and experimental cinematic talent through its free film screenings right in the centre of the City of Brussels at Cinema Aventure.

The festival promises to be a space for filmmakers and cinema fans to immerse themselves in the seventh art, and explore new cinematic styles and techniques through films from all across the globe, typically with English subtitles.

Find more information here.

Art on a budget

Affordable Art Fair Brussels, Tour & Taxis, until 8 February

The yearly Affordable Art Fair is back in Brussels for its 17th edition with an impressive showcase of pieces from over 85 Belgian and international galleries.

The fair promises thousands of contemporary artworks that will appeal to a varied range of tastes as well as budgets.

Whether you are on the hunt for a great piece of art to brighten up your home or you simply want to spend a day surrounded by inspiring art, don't miss out on the last few days of the festival at Tour & Taxis.

Find more information here.

Sunday Politics

Portuguese election night, O’Régua, Sunday 8 February

Portuguese citizens are going to the polls this weekend for the second round of their presidential election, after none of the 11 candidates secured a majority of the votes in the first election round last month.

This weekend, Portugal will be choosing between the centre-left socialist António José Seguro and the far-right Chega leader André Ventura to become their next president.

Portuguese citizens registered to vote in Belgium can do so at the embassy in Brussels on 7 and 8 February between 08:00 and 19:00.

To follow the election results in real-time, the Portuguese Independent Civic Responsibility Group, 'Os 230', is organising an election watch-party at the Ixelles bar O'Régua on Sunday from 19:30.

Find more information here.

