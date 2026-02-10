Brussels police seize 55 luxury vehicles in massive operation

Credit: Belga

A large police operation targeting money launderers was carried out last Friday, the Brussels public prosecutor’s office announced on Tuesday.

Police checks were carried out across the six Brussels police zones in partnership with the federal police. It led to the seizure of 55 luxury vehicles, as well as €342,057 in cash. Additionally, ten commercial establishments were sealed under judicial orders.

The Brussels public prosecutor emphasised its focus on confiscating criminal assets and property. More than 300 officers took part in the operation, including local and federal police, supported by customs officials and the Immigration Office.

