Man facing life sentence for drug-related murder in 'clan war'

Federal prosecutors have requested life imprisonment for Franc Gergely, convicted on Friday by the Brussels Assize Court, of ordering the assassination of Ardit Spahiu as well as leading a criminal organisation.

They also requested that the court make him available to the Sentence Application Tribunal for a minimum of five years.

Prosecutors argued that no mitigating circumstances could "legitimately be recognised" for Franc Gergely.

During the final stage of the six-week trial held at the Justitia building, they described him as the "mastermind" behind the criminal enterprise that led to the murder on 27 November 2020 in Molenbeek.

Citing characteristics such as "strategic intelligence, manipulative and dangerous nature, complete lack of empathy, extreme threat, and a conquering and criminal mindset," prosecutor Nathalie Franco painted a damning picture of Gergely.

Gergely is wanted in Albania for several serious criminal offences, according to Franco, although he has no prior convictions in Belgium.

The 33-year-old has been in preventive detention in Belgium since 29 December 2023, following his extradition from the United Arab Emirates.

Originally from Albania, Gergely left his home country at the age of 16 to work in Italy before relocating to Dubai in 2019. He became involved in drug trafficking and was linked to a "clan war" between Albanian families.

