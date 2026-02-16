Brussels' leading Asian festival returns this month

Credit: Salon Made in Asia/Facebook

The Made in Asia festival will celebrate Asian cultures from 27 February to 1 March at Brussels Expo, organisers announced on Monday.

Visitors will be able to meet their favourite artists, learn about voice dubbing, showcase their best costumes, and sample Asian culinary specialities.

Fans of Japanese anime can interact with Junichi Hayama, renowned for works such as Hokuto no Ken, Saint Seiya, Pokémon, The Fable, One Piece RED, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Hayama will also be signing autographs. Other prominent figures from animation and film, including Keisuke Shinohara, Yuki Ito, and Yusuke Yamamoto, will attend the festival.

Attendees can meet French voice actors, cosplayers, and video creators and enjoy concerts by the group Zenbu Kimi no Sei da.

Little Asia will host workshops in origami, tea ceremonies, calligraphy, and traditional games such as Go and Mahjong. Guests can also relax in the reading corner, play video and board games, or visit manga exhibitions.

Korean Alley will offer K-Pop dance activities, traditional Korean cuisine, and insights into K-Beauty trends. Japan Crossroads will guide travellers planning trips to Japan.

Food lovers can savour specialities from Vietnam, China, South Korea, and Japan, including bánh mì, baos, corndogs, and takoyakis.

Last year, Made in Asia welcomed nearly 60,000 visitors.

