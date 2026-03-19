Traffic disrupted around Schuman in Brussels due to EU summit

Police officers at Schuman during the EU summit on 17 October 2018. Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

Traffic in Brussels will be disrupted today and Friday as European leaders meet for a two-day summit.

A security perimeter will be established from 07:00 today at the Schuman roundabout, at Rue Froissart from number 101 to 143, and at Rue de la Loi between the Schuman roundabout and the Residence Palace, and between the Schuman roundabout and Le Boulevard Charlemagne.

Access to the areas within this safety zone is limited to those with an approved access pass. The passes had to be officially requested by 13 March.

In addition, deliveries, rubbish bins, outdoor seating, and bicycles are forbidden within the security perimeter. The Belgian authorities also warn that all windows of buildings within the safety area must be closed.

Local traffic & parking rules

Certain areas around the EU quarter will remain open to local traffic without an access pass. These are:

Rue Archimède (between Rue Stevin and the Schuman roundabout).

Avenue de Cortenbergh (between Rue Stevin and the Schuman roundabout, with limited access during escorts).

Rue de la Loi (between Avenue de la Joyeuse Entrée and the Schuman roundabout).

Avenue de la Joyeuse Entrée.

Avenue d’Auderghem (between Rue de la Loi and the Schuman roundabout).

Rue Breydel

Rue Froissart (between Rue Juste Lipse and the Rue Belliard).

Rue Juste Lipse.

During the summit on 19 and 20 March, it is prohibited to park any vehicles within the security perimeter, on streets open to local traffic, along the routes taken by delegations, on Chaussée d'Etterbeek (between Rue Belliard and the Rue Van Maerlant), on Rue Van Maerlant and on Rue Belliard (between the Chaussée d'Etterbeek and the Avenue d'Auderghem).

Public transport disruptions

While the Schuman metro station will remain open throughout the summit, some entrances to the station will be closed, warned the Brussels transport operator STIB/MIVB.

The entrances number 6 (Rue Froissart), 4 (Residence Palace), 5 (Justus Lipsius), 7 and 8 (Rue Archimède and the Schuman roundabout) will be closed from 07:00 today.

Those with reduced mobility can access the Schuman station via Rue de la Loi, near Lex.

Additionally, the entrances to the railway station (Berlaymont side) will remain open throughout the summit.

Regarding bus services, lines 59 and 60 (direction Bordet Station and Ambiorix) will be diverted between Natation/Varia and Maelbeek, via Avenue du Maelbeek.

The bus line 80 (direction Porte de Namur) will be diverted between Leman and Jourdan via Rue Belliard. The bus lines 27 (to Luxembourg) and 36 (to Maelbeek) will be diverted via the Froissart stop.

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