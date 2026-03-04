Trams 4 and 10 will not run at Brussels-Midi station for a year

MIVB/STIB Public transport pictured during a visit to the Gare du Midi - Zuidstation (Brussels South) railway station, in Brussels, on Monday 16 February 2026. Credit: Belga

Tram lines 4 and 10 will be suspended for one year at Brussels-Midi station, starting from 27 April, resulting in significant disruptions across the network.

Line 4 will be split into two sections: from Brussels-North to Wiels, and from Porte de Hal to its terminus at Stalle. Tram 10 will operate only between Hôpital Militaire and Brussels-Midi, at street level.

Other tram lines will also be affected by the works. Tram 51 will temporarily terminate at Lemonnier station, while bus services will replace tram 81 between Marius Renard and Brussels-Midi. Between Midi and Trinité, passengers can use bus line 96.

Brussels public transport operator STIB/MVIB announced that they have put in place an alternative travel arrangement on Wednesday.

STIB advises passengers to take metro lines 2 and 6 between Porte de Hal and Brussels-Midi.

Line 50 will be reinforced and extended to Brussels-Central, while bus line 37 will be extended to Brussels-Midi.

Passengers travelling between Uccle and Brussels city centre are encouraged to use tram line 92.

The SNCB’s S1 line provides access to Uccle and Forest via Uccle-Calvoet, Uccle-Stalle, and Forest-Est stations.

The construction works will take place in the pre-metro tunnel under Place Bara, where trams currently operate on two levels separated by a concrete slab.

This structure, approximately 40 years old, requires major repairs. Nearby works for the Metro 3 project facilitate access to the slab for the repairs.

