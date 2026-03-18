'We are fully aware of the budgetary crisis': Dilliès outlines new budget strategy for Brussels

The Brussels-Capital Region's new Minister-President, Boris Dilliès (MR). Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

The Brussels government has decided to table a new budget proposal within three weeks to avoid operating on provisional twelfths until June, announced Brussels Minister-President Boris Dilliès on Wednesday.

Speaking during ongoing budget discussions at the Finance Committee of the Brussels Parliament, Dilliès addressed budgetary aspects related to his responsibilities in security, prevention, international relations, development cooperation, tourism, and scientific research.

He also introduced broader political priorities, aligning them with clear and decisive choices.

“We are fully aware of the budgetary crisis," said Dilliès. "Pretending that we can keep doing everything as before, without increasing taxes or making changes, is not my approach. Brussels’ financial situation is dire. My focus isn’t dwelling on what’s been done – or hasn’t been done – for the past 20 or 25 years; it’s about determining what can and must be done now."

Dilliès further stated that “the era of gift policies is over because it’s no longer viable. This budget must ensure resources are directed to the right places. The decisions we are making are complex and unpopular."

He emphasised that improving security would require “a cohesive vision, strong coordination, and determined action at all levels” to ensure the right of every individual to live in a safe and peaceful city. He acknowledged that his own powers in this realm were limited to coordination.

“I don’t see myself as a sheriff,” he said. “However, I am mindful of the actual powers and institutional levers available in Brussels. That doesn’t mean everything can be achieved here, but it certainly doesn’t imply that nothing can be done,” he added.

During his forty-minute intervention, Dilliès also expressed staunch support for the Kanal contemporary art museum project.

“I firmly believe Kanal is one of the most brilliant and significant ideas Brussels has had in recent years," he said. "While I am aware of the budgetary challenges, I remain convinced – and I’ve said this before – that Kanal is one of the most promising projects for Brussels, particularly for the neighbourhood where it’s located, its economy, and its international standing."

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