What is May Day, and what is happening in Brussels today?

A closed board on the door of a shop. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Just like every year, most people across the country are enjoying a day off work today. But why is it a bank holiday, and what's being celebrated in Belgium today?

May Day, also known as Labour Day and International Workers' Day, is celebrated each year on 1 May to commemorate the historic struggles and gains made by workers and the labour movement. It is a public holiday in over 160 countries around the world, including Belgium, France, Germany, Portugal, Greece, Spain, and much of Asia and South America.

The UK and Ireland, however, observe the holiday on the first Monday of May, while the US and Canada enjoy their day off on the first Monday of September.

The day originates in the United States and commemorates the 1886 Haymarket Affair in Chicago – a pivotal moment in labour history. People were struggling with long working days, stretching from 14 to 20 hours daily. They demanded shorter workdays, increased wages and organised themselves into unions.

Following decades of protest, a resolution was eventually passed in 1884, which declared that, from 1 May 1886, workdays would be legally limited to eight hours. A mass strike of 500,000 workers was organised on this day, which turned from a peaceful protest to a violent confrontation with police in Chicago's Haymarket Square.

In 1889, it was decided that 1 May would commemorate the Haymarket riot in support of worker solidarity, dignity of labour and collective action, and it became a public holiday (until it was moved to September five years later).

The Soviet Union was quick to embrace the holiday, believing it would encourage workers in Europe and the US to unite against capitalism. In Europe, meanwhile, May Day has more pagan, rural roots, but its significance has since evolved and is now also associated with the labour movement.

How is Belgium celebrating?

Countries across the globe are celebrating 1 May with rallies, parades, cultural events and other festivities. What's happening in Belgium to mark the occasion?

In Brussels, there will be an afternoon and evening of live music at Mont des Arts, sponsored by trade unions, with free concerts, DJ sets, food trucks, bars, a children's village, and stalls from organisations and political parties from all over the world.

La Fonderie museum in Molenbeek, which is dedicated to Belgium's industrial past, will also be hosting live music, food, shows, a DJ, and a giveaway market from 10:00. Over 30 castles across Wallonia will open their doors for free on Friday, with plenty of activities on offer.

What's open today?

As with any other bank holiday, shopping centres and retail shops will close their doors on Friday in Belgium. Public and administrative services will not be operating, and neither will banks (although online banking will be available).

Postal services are also closed for the day, meaning no letters, packages or newspapers will be delivered.

Belgium's national railway service SNCB/NMBS, Brussels public transport company STIB/MIVB, Flemish bus service De Lijn and Walloon bus service Le TEC will continue to operate during the bank holiday, but at a reduced Sunday service schedule.

As for groceries, the vast majority of supermarkets across the country – Aldi, Cora, Lidl, Colruyt, Makro and Okay – are closed today.

Shops that usually remain open on Sundays and public holidays – such as most Carrefour and Delhaize supermarkets – are likely to be open, as will some Intermarché and Spar shops, albeit with different opening hours.

Most pharmacies will remain closed, but people can contact the pharmacist-on-duty in their municipality for urgent needs and medication. Find your nearest on-duty pharmacy here.

While most doctors will not be working either, people in need of urgent medical care can get help from an on-call doctor by dialling 1733 (possible in Dutch, French, German and English).

Police services remain accessible at all times, but district offices are closed, meaning they are not available for administrative matters. Those needing urgent police assistance should call the emergency number 112.

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