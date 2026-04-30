Sunshine and heat on May Day before thunderstorms hit

People enjoying the good weather in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Emile Windal

Temperatures will hover around 25 degrees tomorrow, 1 May, before the arrival of thunderstorms that will cast a shadow over the weekend, according to the midday forecast from the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

This Thursday afternoon, the sky will be sunny with highs of 20°C to 22°C in most areas, around 19 C° degrees Celsius along the coast and 15°C to 20°C south of the Sambre and Meuse rivers.

Winds will be moderate from the east with gusts of 50 km/h in Flanders and close to 60 km/h in the High Ardennes.

On Friday, the sky will remain sunny, but cumulus clouds will appear from France in the late afternoon. Highs will be around 24°C or locally 25°C in many areas, 22°C or 23°C along the coast, and 20°C in the High Ardennes.

Wind gusts of up to 60 km/h are still possible in the High Ardennes in the morning.

On Saturday, the atmosphere will be hot and unsettled. The sun will make some welcome appearances in the early morning, then convective clouds will reform in many areas.

Thunderstorms will develop later, especially in the afternoon and across the western part of the country. Highs will range from 20°C in the High Ardennes and along the coast, to 24°C or 25°C in many other areas.

On Sunday, cloud cover will be variable to heavy with occasional thunderstorms. Drier weather with sunny spells will return to the west of the country in the afternoon. It will be cooler with highs of 15°C to 20°Cs.