Brussels' Avenue de Stalingrad to be redeveloped this autumn

Avenue de Stalingrad. Credit: Belga / Timon Ramboer

The redevelopment of Avenue de Stalingrad in Brussels is set to begin this autumn following an agreement between the city's public transport operator, STIB/MIVB, and the Brussels City Council.

The avenue has been impacted for several years by construction on Metro Line 3 and the Toots Thielemans station. The planned works will redesign the area from building façade to façade, based on the urban planning permit granted by the city in 2023.

The new design includes a central roadway flanked by wide pavements up to 14 metres. These will allow for cycling paths, terraces, market stalls, and greenery. 70 tall trees will be planted to restore historic tree alignments, complemented by 168 shrubs, benches, bicycle stands, and water fountains.

In the first phase, STIB will focus on sections near the inner ring road and Place Rouppe. These works will commence this autumn in coordination with the ongoing construction at Toots Thielemans station.

Redevelopment of the area near Palais du Midi will follow later, once STIB has completed the tunnel linking Toots Thielemans to Anneessens station.

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