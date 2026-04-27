Major Brussels tram lines face year-long disruptions from today

Illustrative image of a STIB/MIVB tram in Brussels. Credit: STIB/MIVB

Several tram lines will be disrupted for a year starting today due to repair works near Brussels-Midi, the Brussels transport operator, STIB/MIVB, warned in a statement earlier this week.

The disruptions, expected until late April 2027, will affect tram lines 4, 10, 51, and 81.

Tram line 4 will operate via a route split into two sections: between Brussels-North station and Wiels, and between Porte de Hal and Stalle.

Meanwhile, tram line 10 will only run between Hôpital Militaire and Brussels-Midi, and tram 51 will have its final stop at Lemonnier rather than Brussels-Midi.

Additionally, bus services will replace tram line 81 between Marius Renard and Brussels-Midi, and between Midi and Trinité.

Alternative routes

Throughout the year-long network disruptions, passengers will still be able to travel between Porte de Hal and the Brussels-Midi station using metro lines 2 and 6.

Additionally, an alternative transport network will be available for passengers to provide additional travel options, particularly from Uccle, Forest, and Saint-Gilles.

The temporary bus line 96 will follow the tram 81 route between Trinité, Barrière and Brussels-Midi, while bus 50 will be reinforced and serve all the stops on the route of bus line 52.

Meanwhile, the bus line 37 route will be extended from Albert to Brussels-Midi, temporarily supplementing bus line 48, which can be used as an alternative service, as it serves stops at Brussels-Midi, Porte de Hal and Anneessens.

Passengers who want to travel between Uccle-centre and the city centre can use the tram line 92, while tram line 82 can be used to reach Brussels-Midi and the city centre from Uccle and Forest.

Moreover, the SNCB bus line S1 can be an alternative travel option, as it serves the Uccle-Calevoet, Uccle-Stalle and Forest-Est stations.

The changes to the transport network will be integrated into the STIB/MIVB route planners, which are accessible on the operator's website and app.

Passengers can also consult the mobility app Floya or Google Maps for updated transport routes, a STIB/MIVB spokesperson noted in a statement.

Major repair work

The disruptions to the public transport are due to "major repair work" in the pre-metro tunnel under Place Bara, where trams run on two levels.

"The infrastructure dates back some 40 years and is now showing signs of ageing. In practical terms, water is seeping through the concrete and steel structures are corroded," explained a STIB/MIVB spokesperson, adding that the repair work is needed to prevent the collapse of the tracks.

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