Brussels' American theatre to become Flemish cultural hub

The American Theatre in Brussels, Thursday 23 May 2024. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The American Theatre in Brussels is set to become a Flemish cultural hub, according to Flemish ministers Caroline Gennez and Cieltje Van Achter.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during a press visit to the former American pavilion of Expo 58, which was later used by Flemish public broadcaster VRT. The Flemish Government acquired a 99-year lease on the building on Monday, following approval by Brussels City Council.

Built in 1958 for the World's Fair, the theatre was used by VRT mainly for studio recordings after Expo 58. VRT vacated the premises in 2012, and the building has remained unused for nearly 15 years.

The Flemish Government aims to prevent further degradation of this historic monument and plans to repurpose it as a Flemish cultural hub. A feasibility study has already highlighted the promising potential of the project, contingent on major renovation work.

Through Gennez's department, the Flemish Community will invest more than €2.5 million annually to revitalise the site. The final redevelopment plan will require approval from the next Flemish Government.

In the interim, the building is expected to be opened to the public temporarily.

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