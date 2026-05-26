Man masturbating in Brussels park fuels concerns over women's safety

An image of people sitting in Parc de Forest during the lockdown. Credit: The Brussels Times

Police have identified a man who has allegedly been masturbating in front of women across several parks in Brussels, fuelling concerns over women's safety in the city.

Several women confronted a man in Forest Park on Friday, who they claim was groping himself in front of one of them, according to SudInfo. They filmed some of the incident and shared it on social media.

"I saw a man in the distance staring at me intently for several minutes – really prolonged stares," one woman told SudInfo. Another woman then reportedly ran towards the man, throwing water at him and shouting, "You're wanking, I saw you, get lost."

The victim said the man reacted violently, throwing his shoe in her face and "didn't lose his cool". Her friend then reportedly intervened to de-escalate the situation.

The witnesses told SudInfo that the perpetrator did not appear to show any "shame or remorse", and instead justified his behaviour: "She's half-naked, I don't see why I shouldn't be wanking."

Police have identified the suspect, who was reportedly arrested in Place Bourse in the city centre.

Safety concerns

The incident feeds into a wider debate on women's safety in Brussels.

Non-profit Plan International has found that 91% of girls and young women in Belgium have experienced sexual harassment. Only 6% of girls feel able to report it to the police. Furthermore, according to an iVOX survey in 2023, 95% of women "sometimes" feel unsafe on the streets, while one in six "rarely" or "never" feel safe.

One woman told The Brussels Times back in March that she felt the Belgian capital was "the most unsafe city" she has ever lived in after multiple instances of harassment.

"The impact of harassment or sexual violence on victims is very serious, both mentally and physically," Véronique De Baets of the Institute for the Equality of Women and Men also told The Brussels Times recently.

"Victims may change their routes, avoid certain places, change their phone numbers or email, or delete social media accounts. Harassment affects women's rights to move freely, enjoy leisure...and have equal access to the city."

In March 2025, a woman walking with her baby in Forest Park was the victim of an attempted rape, with the local Midi police zone having been heavily criticised for taking over 40 minutes to attend the scene at the time.

Forest Mayor Charles Spapens (PS) said the case highlighted the need for continuous improvement in security measures. This includes a greater police presence through additional patrols, as well as urban planning initiatives aimed at improving visibility and accessibility.

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