Two major Brussels tram lines disrupted this summer

The Bailli tram stop in Brussels. Credit: Lauren Walker/ The Brussels Times

Disruptions along two major tram lines in Brussels are expected this summer, according to regional public transport operator STIB/MIVB. An alternative bus line will be extended to minimise disruption for passengers.

Tram lines 8 and 93, which both run along Avenue Louise in Ixelles, will not service several stops from 1 June to 28 August, STIB announced on 22 May.

"The works concern the renewal of tram tracks on Avenue Louise, between Bailli and Legrand," STIB spokesperson Guy Sablon told The Brussels Times.

During the works, tram 8 will continue to run between Louise and Bailli, and between Legrand and Roodebeek, and tram 93 will run between Stade and Bailli.

Alternative routes

STIB's spokesperson noted that alternative routes will be provided for passengers during the interruption, including an extension of bus line 96. The temporary bus 96 will serve Janson, Defacqz, Bailli, Vleurgat, Abbaye, Legrand, and Trinité.

"Travellers can also use existing bus, tram and metro connections in the area, and we recommend checking the STIB app or website for the best route depending on their journey," Sablon said.

The news comes shortly after it was announced that tram lines 4 and 10 would face year-long disruptions from 27 April "to replace a damaged concrete slab".

In response to multiple disruptions occurring at once, Sablon said the scheduling depends on several factors. These include the condition of the tracks, permits, contractor availability, utility works, other works in the area and the most suitable period of the year.

"Tram track works are part of a multi-year maintenance programme. With around 350 km of tracks, STIB has to renew about 12 km of tracks every year to keep the network safe and reliable," he said.

"This is also why more works are often carried out at the same time during the summer period, from June to September. We make use of a period when the network is generally quieter, as many people are on holiday, to limit the impact as much as possible."

The spokesperson added that there are not necessarily more works than in previous years, but that the current works affect busy lines, and passengers are therefore more aware of them.

"We are aware that these interruptions are inconvenient, but they are necessary to ensure that trams can continue to run safely and to avoid unplanned disruptions caused by worn infrastructure."

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