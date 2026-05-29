What to do in Brussels this weekend: 29 - 31 May

Credit: The Brussels Times

Temperatures are finally dropping this weekend after several sweltering days in Brussels, meaning it's the perfect time to get outside and discover all the city has to offer.

From art and music festivals and cultural heritage to English-language comedy and bargain hunting, there's something for everyone this weekend. Find all our favourite activities below!

Art and culture

Downtown Brussels Art, various locations, Saturday 30 May

A total of 17 art venues are joining forces on Saturday to animate downtown Brussels through a curated artistic parcours. From 11:00 to 18:00, galleries, institutions, private collections and artist-run spaces will open their doors to visitors free of charge to showcase a series of works. Throughout the day, the public can move freely between the various venues using a dedicated map.

Highlights of this year's edition include the group exhibition 'Becoming Ancestors' at the Argos Centre for Audiovisual Arts, which encourages people to reflect on memory and the role of ancestry in shaping the future through indigenous and Western perspectives, and the immersive and participatory exhibition 'Reflections on Breathing' at the Vanhaerents Art Collection.

Find more information here.

Top Shelf Comedy, La Plume Persée, Saturday 30 May

Celebrate getting to the end of the week with a good laugh! Some of the sharpest and funniest stand-up comics in Brussels and beyond will once again be taking to the stage this Saturday, promising a great night out. From fresh takes to laugh-out-loud stories, each act brings something unique to the table.

Saturday night's show will feature British headliner Adam Hopkins, up-and-coming comic Emmanuel O as feature, and a handful of supporting acts from all over the world. All the acts are delivered in English.

Find more information here.

Out and about

Zinneke Parade, various locations in Brussels, Saturday 30 May

The popular Zinneke Parade – a joyful and colourful celebration of community spirit which first started in 2000 – is returning to Brussels this weekend, attracting thousands of visitors to the city centre. The procession of 'Zinnodes' will set off at 15:00, and they will make their way around the centre through the Grand Place and Saint Géry and end up at Bourse at 17:00.

The capital's flagship event brings together thousands of participants every two years around a shared artistic project that is both festive and socially engaged. This year, the parade's theme is dreams, inviting participants to let their imaginations run wild and escape everyday life.

Find more information here.

Voddemet flea market, Tour & Taxis, Sunday 31 May

The Voddemet flea market is making a return to the capital this weekend, for a new edition dedicated to vintage and second-hand goods. From 09:30 to 18:00, visitors can stroll through the iconic Gare Maritime to discover dozens of stalls filled with handmade crafts.

This is one of the city's biggest treasure hunts for those who love great bargains, vintage items, and decorations. From jewellery and clothing to hand-crafted goods, shoppers are sure to find unique pieces, all while supporting local businesses.

Find more information here.

Final weekend!

Les Nuits, Botanique, until Sunday 31 May

This Sunday will mark the final day of Brussels' favourite two-week spring festival, which focuses on discovery, new talent and modernity. With three stages and a single ticket, Les Nuits Botanique promises a distinct artistic theme every day, from hip-hop and French pop to indie and electro.

Belgian singer-songwriter Iliona will headline the festival on Friday, accompanied by emerging stars of the alternative pop scene. Sunday will see performances by Anaiis, Béesau, Zé Ibarra, Bex, and Arno Sacco.

Find more information here.

'I am here - je suis là - ik ben hier' exhibition, Espace Vanderborght, until Sunday 31 May

Make sure you don't miss 'I am here - je suis là - ik ben hier', which invites the public to explore their relationship with the self-image, from the traditional self-portrait to today's digital selfies. Through a journey combining art, science and interactive installations, the exhibition examines, among other things, the social, psychological and political issues surrounding self-representation.

Designed by the Université libre de Bruxelles in partnership with the City of Brussels, this free, trilingual exhibition showcases Belgian collections and gives pride of place to Brussels-based artists, notably through a call for projects. An educational programme, participatory activities and a library area complete this immersive journey into the heart of self-representation.

Find more information here.

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