Royal Palace reopens this summer after two-year renovation

The renovation works at the Royal Palace in Brussels, Tuesday, 13 June 2023. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The Royal Palace in Brussels will reopen to visitors this summer, after a two-year renovation.

From 3 July to 16 August, visitors can explore areas such as the Throne Room, the Great Gallery, and the gardens.

The palace will also host four temporary exhibitions: 'Louise d'Orléans, Becoming a Queen' by the Royal Association for Dynasty and Cultural Heritage, 'Music, Sound and Imagination' by Belspo, 'Selection of Dream Machines' by MyMachine, and 'The Royal Palace as a Memory Palace' by Het Geheugenpaleis.

Visitors are required to book tickets in advance. Reservations open on 1 June. Tickets cost €10, while children under 13 can enter for free.

For those eager to discover the palace earlier, a virtual tour is already available online.

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