Autoworld to showcase the vehicles that defined the 1990s

Illustration picture shows the automobile museum Autoworld, in Brussels jubilee park (Jubelpark - Parc du cinquantenaire) at the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the museum, Thursday 08 December 2016. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

A new exhibition celebrating vehicles that defined the 1990s will open at Autoworld Brussels from 8 July to 6 September.

Titled "Icons of the 90's", the exhibition will showcase a wide range of vehicles that shaped mobility during the decade, from compact city cars and family vehicles to high-performance sports cars and supercars.

Visitors will be able to explore some of the era's most recognisable automotive trends, including convertibles, roadsters, hot hatches, sporty saloons and Japanese performance cars, alongside innovative concepts that reflected the changing needs of drivers during the 1990s.

Motorcycles will also feature prominently, highlighting the revival of European manufacturers such as Ducati, BMW and Triumph Motorcycles. Popular mopeds from the decade will also be on display.

According to organisers, the exhibition combines nostalgia, design, technology and pop culture to revisit a decade that continues to influence automotive trends and popular imagination.

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