Brussels-Midi police zone unveils new 24-hour station

Credit : Facebook/ Bruxelles-midi zone de police

The Brussels-Midi police zone has officially opened its new central police station, bringing together services for the municipalities of Anderlecht, Saint-Gilles and Forest.

The facility, which entered service last week, was formally inaugurated on Wednesday. Local authorities said the new building was designed with accessibility, proximity and improved working conditions for officers in mind.

Located at the heart of the police zone, the station operates 24 hours a day and features a redesigned reception area intended to provide a more welcoming and less stressful experience for visitors.

Particular attention has been paid to accessibility. The building includes a ramp, a lift and a specially adapted reception desk for people with reduced mobility.

"In the old police station, waiting conditions were far from ideal. This new space guarantees a dignified welcome for all citizens," said Saint-Gilles Mayor Jean Spinette (PS).

A trilingual self-service kiosk has also been installed at the entrance, featuring Braille and a headphone connection for people with hearing impairments.

Visitors can use the system to register their arrival for appointments or book new appointments, before being directed to the appropriate service desk.

Police said complaints will now be handled directly at dedicated counters, helping to speed up administrative procedures.

Victims of sexual violence or domestic abuse will also benefit from a discreet reporting system that allows them to seek assistance without having to publicly state the nature of their complaint.

According to Forest Mayor Charles Spapens (PS), who also chairs the police council, the station's location should improve operational efficiency.

"All emergency services now depart from this site, which means they will be able to reach incidents more quickly," he said.

Related News