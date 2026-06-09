'If you break it, you pay for it': Interior Minister wants rioters to pay damage caused during protests

Bernard Quintin in an exclusive interview with The Brussels Times. Credit: Anas El Baye

Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) is appealing for swift adoption of legislation that would force rioters to pay for damage they cause during protests.

The proposal comes after vandalism at demonstrations against education reforms in the French Community.

"I will always defend democratic freedoms, and certainly the right to demonstrate and freedom of expression," Quintin said on Monday evening.

"But that must never lead to the use of violence or the causing of destruction in our capital. The spiral of violence must stop. Everyone must respect public order."

Quintin said a simple principle should apply to those responsible for vandalism: "If you break it, you pay for it,"

Under the proposal, individuals found responsible for damage during protests could be required to reimburse the costs of repairs and clean-up.

Quintin said the measure forms part of commitments already included in the federal coalition agreement and should now be approved as quickly as possible.

"As agreed in the coalition agreement and within the governing majority, this law must be adopted rapidly so that the costs of destruction can be recovered from those responsible for violence and the damage they cause," he said.

Package of proposals

Alongside plans to tackle prison overcrowding and expand military deployments for security purposes, coalition partners also pledged to reinforce measures targeting violent demonstrators.

Besides paying for damages, rioters could face protest bans, especially for repeat offenders.

The debate has intensified following clashes and acts of vandalism linked to recent protests against education reforms in Brussels.

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