'The invoice will be sent to the responsible club': Brussels angry over Belgian Cup final aftermath damage

Fireworks light up celebrations outside Saint-Gilles Town Hall after Royale Union Saint-Gilloise won the Belgian Cup final against R.S.C. Anderlecht in Brussels on Thursday 14 May 2026. Credit : Belga/ Marius Burgelman

The City of Brussels has condemned the extensive damage caused at King Baudouin Stadium during Thursday's Belgian Cup final between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and R.S.C. Anderlecht.

Photographs released by the city show hundreds of damaged or ripped-out seats, large amounts of rubbish and significant destruction in several sections of the national stadium, particularly in the Anderlecht supporters' stand.

A fire also broke out in the stands during the match, prompting firefighters to intervene.

Speaking to LeSoir on Friday morning, Brussels Sports councillor Florence Frelinx (MR) strongly condemned the incidents.

"Seats were smashed, there are piles of broken seats, and a fire was started. Firefighters had to intervene," she said, adding that inspections would also determine whether the athletics track suffered damage.

Frelinx estimated that nearly 300 seats had been destroyed.

"It is not up to Brussels citizens to pay the bill. The invoice will be sent to the responsible club," she stated.

The councillor said similar scenes had unfolded after last year's Belgian Cup final and criticised what she described as a lack of awareness among supporters.

"We can understand sporting frustration. But absolutely nothing can justify destroying public property," she added, describing King Baudouin Stadium as "the national stadium and the home of the Red Devils."

Last year, damage worth nearly €70,000 was recorded after the Belgian Cup final between Anderlecht and Club Brugge KV. Violent incidents involving supporters also affected residents and businesses in Molenbeek, Brussels and Jette.

Frelinx also voiced support for tougher football violence legislation proposed by Bernard Quintin, particularly regarding the identification of troublemakers and stadium bans.

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