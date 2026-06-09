Brussels accelerates push for greener and fairer city, annual report says

Credit : The Brussels Times/ Ingrid Morales.

Brussels is stepping up efforts to combine climate action with social fairness as it works towards becoming carbon neutral by 2050, according to the latest annual report from Brussels Environment.

Published on Tuesday, the report highlights progress in areas including climate policy, energy renovation, sustainable mobility and biodiversity protection.

One of the flagship initiatives launched in 2025 was the Brussels Social Climate Plan, designed to shield vulnerable households from future increases in energy and fuel prices.

The plan was developed following consultations with around 60 organisations and stakeholders across the capital.

A budget of €232 million was approved in October 2025 to fund support measures for low-income households and vulnerable microbusinesses, with the final version of the plan expected to be adopted later this year.

In the energy sector, Brussels Environment highlighted the launch of the European-funded Be.SHARE project in the North Quarter.

The low-temperature heating and cooling network is expected to supply offices and homes from 2029, including 201 vulnerable households.

The project has received approximately €5 million in European funding from a total budget of €6.25 million.

The report also points to significant changes in travel habits.

Over the past two decades, the proportion of employees commuting by car to large companies in Brussels has halved, falling from four in ten workers in 2004 to two in ten today.

Cycling has also continued to gain ground, with the share of bicycle commuting tripling since 2011.

However, Brussels Environment notes that commuters travelling into the capital from outside the region now account for the majority of car journeys.

Progress was also recorded in waste management.

The rate of preparation for reuse and recycling of professional waste increased from 31% in 2018 to 40% in 2023.

The region aims to raise that figure to 60% by 2030.

To support businesses, schools and public institutions, Brussels Environment has launched dedicated programmes to improve waste sorting, reduce waste production and increase recycling rates across the capital.

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