'I am doing my part': Greta Thunberg spotted at Brussels education protest

Greta Thunbeg. Credit: Belga.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg joined demonstrators in Brussels on Monday as thousands gathered to protest against education reforms in the French Community.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, the Swedish climate campaigner was spotted among the crowds taking part in demonstrations against the recently adopted programme decree.

Asked by the Flemish Daily about her presence in the protest, Thunberg responded that she was there to support the teachers and students "in the fight for justice and democracy."

She added, "I am doing my part, we are all doing our part to support students and teachers."

Last Thursday, teachers and students gathered in large numbers in Brussels to oppose the adoption of the programme decree by the Parliament of the French Community.

In the following days, videos circulated widely on social media alleging police violence and disproportionate use of force during efforts to disperse the crowd, which included many teenagers.

Police carried out around 15 arrests during the demonstrations.

Monday's protest was organised in part to denounce police response and put pressure on policymakers over contested reforms.

Thunberg's presence adds an international dimension to a movement that is reportedly attracting support from student organisations, teachers' unions and civil society groups.

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