Fire breaks out at Place Jourdan brasserie in Brussels

Credit: Brussels Fire Brigade

A fire broke out on the roof of a brasserie on Place Jourdan near Brussels' EU quarter on Wednesday evening, the Brussels Fire Brigade said. Three staff members were treated at the scene by the emergency services, but did not require hospitalisation.

A major emergency response was deployed at around 20:30 on Wednesday to a brasserie on Place Jourdan in Etterbeek, BX1 reported.

The Brussels Fire Brigade, the emergency medical services and the Montgomery police zone responded after receiving several calls reporting large billows of smoke.

The firefighters initially suspected a roof fire upon arrival, but later said that it was a kitchen fire, along with a fire in the flue. The main fire in the kitchen was quickly brought under control. They then also extinguished the fire in the flue.

Emergency services were also informed that three members of staff might be in the basement and carried out a rescue operation alongside the firefighting operations.

Three staff members were examined on-site by medical teams. No one required hospitalisation, as they were not actually in the premises at the time of the incident.

Residents of the flats above the premises were able to return home after safety checks carried out by the fire brigade. The building's electricity supply was cut off and secured by the regional electricity and gas distribution manager, Sibelga.

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