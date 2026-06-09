Molotov cocktails seized by police during Monday's protest, eight arrested

Police use tear gas during a civil society demonstration against violence affecting young people in Brussels, 8 June 2026. Credit : Belga / Eric Lalmand.

Police have arrested eight people following a series of incidents linked to Monday's demonstration against alleged police violence in Brussels.

Thousands of people, mainly students, teachers and civil society activists, gathered at Place Poelaert to protest reports of police misconduct during recent demonstrations against education spending cuts.

According to the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles Police Zone, the march was largely peaceful, but several incidents occurred on its fringes before and during the demonstration.

Police spokesperson Linda Camarero-Verde said officers first observed several groups gathering around Brussels Central Station before the start of the protest.

"Incidents occurred there. Barricades were erected using scooters and bicycles, which were subsequently set on fire," she said.

During searches, police discovered petrol cans and Molotov cocktails in the possession of several individuals.

"These items were seized. Eight people were judicially arrested," Camarero-Verde added.

The main procession later reached the Mont des Arts area at around 17:30.

Police said some individuals began throwing projectiles at officers, prompting the deployment of a water cannon.

A human chain reportedly formed between protesters and police in an attempt to de-escalate tensions.

According to police, stewards repeatedly attempted to calm the situation and engage in dialogue with participants.

However, officers intervened after a group allegedly tried to damage scaffolding surrounding a building site.

Police subsequently used tear gas in Rue Saint-Jean to disperse those involved.

Related News