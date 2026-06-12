US plans to cut fighter jets and naval support for NATO in Europe, NYT reports

US President Donald Trump in 2018. Credit: Belga / Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Washington is preparing to significantly reduce the military resources it commits to NATO operations in Europe, according to a report by The New York Times citing military documents and sources familiar with the plans.

The proposals, which were reportedly shared with NATO allies earlier this month, would see a substantial reduction in the number of American aircraft, ships and other military assets available to the alliance in the event of a crisis.

According to the report, the number of US fighter jets assigned to NATO operations in Europe would fall from around 150 to roughly 100. The reductions would affect both F-15 Eagle and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft.

The plans also envisage fewer maritime reconnaissance aircraft being deployed in support of NATO missions. In addition, US aerial refuelling aircraft would no longer be made available to alliance operations in Europe.

The reported changes extend beyond air power. One aircraft carrier, a submarine, several other warships and part of the US bomber fleet would also be reassigned to other regions.

The United States Department of Defence has not confirmed the specific figures outlined in the report.

The proposed reductions are consistent with foreign and defence policy priorities of President Trump, who has repeatedly argued that European allies should shoulder a greater share of the continent's defence burden.

The administration has sought to reduce the long-standing US military presence in Europe while redirecting resources to other strategic theatres, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.

Any reduction in American capabilities assigned to NATO is likely to be closely watched by European allies, many of whom continue to rely heavily on US military assets for deterrence, logistics and rapid-response operations.

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