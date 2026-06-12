Belgian Workers Party leader says PVDA has nothing to do with violence during education protests

PVDA - PTB leader Raoul Hedebouw pictured during the traditional new year's reception of Belgian Workers Party (PTB-PVDA), in Brussels, Sunday 12 January 2025. Credit: Belga

President of the Belgian Workers Party (PTB/PVDA) Raoul Hedebouw has distanced the party from violence seen in recent protests against reforms in French-speaking education.

Speaking on VRT's Villa Politica on Thursday, the party chairman dismissed claims that the far-left party had played any role in the unrest that overshadowed protests by teachers and students in Brussels last week.

"Of course, the PTB/PVDA has nothing to do with that," Hedebouw said. "Setting bicycles on fire is unacceptable, but it concerns a minority within the movement. The vast majority did not come for violence."

The protests, organised against planned cuts and reforms to the French-speaking education system, descended into clashes and vandalism, leading to several arrests and prompting a political row over who was responsible.

Among those pointing to possible links with the radical left was Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken of the New Flemish Alliance.

Francken suggested that elements of the far left, including the PTB/PVDA, may have been involved in the disturbances.

Hedebouw firmly rejected that accusation and sought to clarify reports surrounding one of the protest participants.

A teacher interviewed on VRT's Terzake programme was later reported to have previously appeared on a PVDA electoral list. According to Hedebouw, however, that does not establish any current connection with the party.

"She was on a cartel list 12 years ago and is part of another radical left-wing party," he said.

Police continue to investigate the unrest. Earlier this week, 14 minors appeared before the juvenile court in connection with incidents linked to the demonstrations.

The debate has added a new political dimension to an already contentious dispute over education policy in the French-speaking Community, with increased polarisation over both the reforms themselves and the protests they have sparked.

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