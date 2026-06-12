Taylor Swift inducted in Songwriters Hall of Fame

American singer Taylor Swift. Credit: AFP/Belga

Taylor Swift has become the youngest woman ever inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter was honoured during a ceremony in New York City on Thursday, becoming the second-youngest person ever to enter the hall after music icon Stevie Wonder.

Swift appeared on the red carpet in a long black floral-patterned gown ahead of the invitation-only event, which was held at a New York hotel and was not televised.

She joined a class of inductees that included Alanis Morissette, whose music defined much of the 1990s, as well as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of the rock band KISS. Songwriter Kenny Loggins, known for hits featured in films such as Footloose and Top Gun, was also among those honoured.

Songwriters become eligible for induction 20 years after releasing their first commercial song. For Swift, that milestone came this month, exactly two decades after the release of her debut single, Tim McGraw, in June 2006.

Since then, Swift has released 12 studio albums spanning country, pop and folk music, becoming one of the most successful artists of her generation.

Her career has earned her 14 Grammy Awards, including a record four Album of the Year victories, further cementing her place among the most influential songwriters in contemporary music.

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