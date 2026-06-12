One of Brussels' best-known LGBTQ+ nightlife venues is closing its doors

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

One of Brussels' best-known cabaret venues is preparing to take its final bow.

Cabaret Mademoiselle, a fixture of the capital's nightlife and LGBTQ+ scene since 2017, has announced that it will permanently close its doors on 20 July, bringing nearly nine years of performances, drag shows, music and celebration to an end.

"The curtain of Cabaret Mademoiselle will fall for the last time on 20 July 2026," the venue said in a statement shared on Instagram.

Located on Rue du Marché au Charbon in the heart of Brussels' historic LGBTQ+ district, the venue has become a familiar destination for locals, tourists and performers alike.

Over the years, it has hosted hundreds of cabaret performances, drag shows, themed evenings and cultural events, helping to cement its place in the city's nightlife landscape.

The team behind the venue did not publicly detail the reasons behind the closure but said the decision had been taken with "lucidity, dignity and gratitude".

"We have chosen to close this chapter with lucidity, dignity, gratitude and the desire to celebrate together until the very end," the statement read.

Rather than quietly shutting its doors, Cabaret Mademoiselle plans to spend its final weeks celebrating with audiences and performers who helped shape its story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cabaret Mademoiselle (@cabaretmademoiselle)

The venue will continue operating for six more weekends, offering visitors one last opportunity to attend shows, discover artists and experience the atmosphere that made it a landmark of Brussels nightlife.

A series of farewell performances, billed as the "Very Last Shows", will take place on 16, 17, 18 and 19 July.

In its farewell message, the venue invited visitors to contribute to a digital guestbook by sharing anecdotes, photographs and personal memories.

"A memory. An anecdote. A meeting. A photo. A few words. Whatever form they take," the team wrote. "If Cabaret Mademoiselle meant something to you, we would be happy to hear from you."

While the physical venue is closing, the organisation hinted that the Cabaret Mademoiselle story may not be over.

"The venue is closing. The spirit of Cabaret Mademoiselle continues to live on," the statement said, encouraging people to subscribe to its newsletter for updates on future projects, collaborations and the possibility of a return in another form.

"Thank you for being there since 2017," the team concluded.

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