Direct Brussels-Basel TGV service to launch from summer 2027

Credit : Belga

Travellers will be able to travel directly between Brussels and Basel, Switzerland, from summer 2027 under a new pilot project launched by Belgian, French and Swiss railway operators.

The new TGV INOUI service, announced by SNCB/NMBS, SNCF Voyageurs and Swiss rail operator SBB, will extend the existing Brussels-Strasbourg high-speed rail connection to Basel. The route will operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July 2027.

Growing demand for international rail travel prompted railway companies to extend their services to Switzerland, according to SNCB spokesperson Dimitri Temmerman.

"Every offer that we extend is based on what is demanded by our passengers," Temmerman told The Brussels Times. "Over the past few years, we have seen many more requests for international train services to several destinations."

The service will leave Brussels-South at around 07:00, stopping in Lille-Europe, Charles de Gaulle Airport, Champagne-Ardenne, Meuse, Lorraine and Strasbourg before arriving in Basel at approximately 12:30.

The return train will depart Basel at around 14:00 and arrive back in Brussels shortly before 19:00.

Testing demand

Rail operators have not disclosed passenger forecasts for the new route, saying one of the objectives of the pilot is to gauge actual demand.

"That's precisely why we are launching this test with the other two railway companies," Temmerman said. "We want to see how strong the demand will effectively be."

The service will initially operate only during weekends, when operators expect the greatest interest from travellers.

"That is when we expect the most passengers will be interested in taking the train," he explained.

For now, there are no plans to extend the service further into Switzerland.

"At the moment, it will stop in Basel," Temmerman said. "There are no plans for destinations such as Zurich for the time being."

Alternative to flying

The new route reflects a trend towards international rail travel, as travellers seek alternatives to short-haul flights.

"We have seen an enormous increase, not only in our offer but also in the number of tickets sold," Temmerman said.

"It is also a more comfortable way of travelling. It is more ecological, and you arrive directly in the city centre," he said. "Those are some of the biggest advantages of taking this train."

Passengers will also be able to combine the new route with international connections, including services to and from London via Lille.

According to SNCB, through-ticketing between destinations such as London and Basel will be available through SNCB International booking channels.

Ticket prices have not yet been announced and are expected to be announced closer to the launch of the service in 2027.

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