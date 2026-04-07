Train driver killed after TGV collides with army truck in northern France. Credit: AFP / Belga

A collision between a French high-speed electric passenger train (TGV) and a lorry on Tuesday morning at a level crossing in France, in Pas-de-Calais, killing the train driver.

Following the collision, the local prefecture also reported two others were critically injured, while 11 were slightly injured.

The truck driver has been taken into custody, AFP learned from a judicial source. The truck was carrying military equipment, according to a spokesperson for the prefecture. A previous provisional report from the prefecture indicated 27 injured.

On Tuesday morning, rescue workers and technical teams were deployed in large numbers around the accident site, AFP journalists observed, noting the significant damage to the front of the train.

Around 7:00, the high-speed electric train, travelling from Dunkirk to Paris with 243 people on board, collided with a truck at a level crossing in the town of Bully-les-Mines, between Béthune and Lens, the Pas-de-Calais prefecture detailed in a statement.

Fabien Villedieu, federal secretary of the SUD Rail union, told AFP that the vehicle involved in the accident did not resemble a traditional army vehicle with camouflage.

Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot announced on X that he was going to the scene with Jean Castex, the CEO of SNCF. A press conference was scheduled for noon at the victims' reception centre, according to the prefecture.

The prefecture also reported that 88 firefighters were mobilised, along with six SAMU (emergency medical service) personnel, ten police officers, and 40 civil protection employees and volunteers.

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