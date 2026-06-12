Belgian-Moroccan singer Dystinct enters Guinness World Records

Dystinct is among the most-streamed artists in the MENA region as well as Europe. Credit : Creative Commons.

Belgian-Moroccan singer Dystinct has entered the Guinness World Records after setting a new milestone on the Billboard Arabia charts.

The record was awarded after his songs 'La' and 'Yema' spent a combined 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Arabia Hot 100, giving him the longest cumulative run at the top of the chart by a single artist, Billboard Arabia announced on Wednesday.

Released as part of his album Layali, 'La' has remained on the Billboard Arabia charts for 128 consecutive weeks since its release.

According to Billboard Arabia, the track has become one of the longest-charting Arabic songs since the rankings were launched.

Meanwhile, Yema continues to perform strongly, extending its run on the charts to 19 consecutive weeks and further strengthening the artist's record-breaking performance on the Hot 100.

The achievement comes as Dystinct continues to build an international audience.

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