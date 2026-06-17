Any EU cooperation with Taliban is crossing 'all acceptable limits', activists say ahead of protest in Brussels

Afghan refugees and support organisations gather at Brussels Central Station to mark one year since the Taliban returned to power and four decades of war and occupation in Afghanistan, Brussels, 21 August 2022. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck.

Activists, civil society groups and members of the Afghan diaspora will stage a protest in Brussels on Wednesday morning against any cooperation between the EU and the Taliban, particularly on migrant returns to Afghanistan.

The demonstration is due to begin at 10:30 on Place du Trône. The action follows reports that the EU intends to invite Taliban officials to Brussels for discussions related to the return of Afghan migrants.

Commission has said any meeting would take place at a technical level and would not involve direct talks with senior Taliban leaders.

Nevertheless, the proposal has sparked criticism from human rights and refugee organisations, which argue that engaging with Taliban representatives risks legitimising a regime accused of widespread human rights abuses.

Groups expected to take part include Amnesty International, CNCD-11.11.11, Coordination et Initiatives pour Réfugiés et Étrangers, International Federation for Human Rights, Ligue des droits humains and Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen.

In a statement, organisers said allowing Taliban representatives to visit Belgium as part of cooperation with EU institutions would cross "all acceptable limits".

They are also critical of the Belgian government's support for the initiative.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led forces. While the EU maintains limited contacts with Taliban authorities on practical issues, it does not formally recognise the Taliban government.

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