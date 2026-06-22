Two stabbed by railway station in East Flanders

The Sint-Niklaas police station. Credit: Belga/ James Arthur Gekiere

Two people were injured in a stabbing near the railway station in Sint-Niklaas in East Flanders on Monday morning, according to local police.

The attack took place shortly after 08:00 on Noordlaan, behind the station. Emergency services attended the scene, while investigators launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

One of the victims is a minor. Authorities have not disclosed the extent of the injuries sustained by either victim.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further details have yet been released.

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