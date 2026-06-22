Monday 22 June 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Two stabbed by railway station in East Flanders

Monday 22 June 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Two stabbed by railway station in East Flanders
The Sint-Niklaas police station. Credit: Belga/ James Arthur Gekiere

Two people were injured in a stabbing near the railway station in Sint-Niklaas in East Flanders on Monday morning, according to local police.

The attack took place shortly after 08:00 on Noordlaan, behind the station. Emergency services attended the scene, while investigators launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

One of the victims is a minor. Authorities have not disclosed the extent of the injuries sustained by either victim.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further details have yet been released.

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