Woman critically injured in stabbing in Molenbeek

Credit: Aurore Belot/ Belga

A woman was critically injured in a stabbing on Friday morning in the Brussels municipality of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, local police have confirmed following a Bruzz report.

The suspected perpetrator was apprehended and, according to initial findings, the incident appears to have taken place within a domestic setting.

"Our teams were called to a shop on Jubelfeestlaan this morning around 10:15 because someone had been injured there," said police spokesperson Martijn Baes.

"Upon arrival, it turned out to be a woman who had been attacked with a sharp object. The victim was seriously injured and was transported to the hospital in critical condition."

Bystanders managed to restrain the suspected perpetrator, who was then detained by the police.

The police also established a perimeter and notified the Public Prosecutor's Office.

The Federal Police Laboratory arrived on site to conduct a forensic investigation.

"The investigation into the exact circumstances of the incident is ongoing, but at first glance, it appears to be an incident related to a domestic dispute," the police added.

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