Cinema under the stars: Where to watch free films outdoors in Brussels this summer

An outdoor film screening at Mont des Arts. Credit: Brussels Short Film Festival

While many might be sheltering from the scorching sun during the day at the moment, Brussels by night is much milder, making this the perfect time to discover all the city's free outdoor cinema.

From the capital's well-known touring film festivals to one-off screenings with barbecues beforehand, find all our top picks below!

Bruxelles fait son cinéma, various locations, from 26 June to 18 July

Brussels' beloved open-air film festival is once again travelling to each of the region's 19 municipalities every day for two weeks this summer, offering free, outdoor screenings for tourists and locals alike.

The festival encourages people to move away from their TV screens at home and into the public space to meet new people of different origins, ages and backgrounds, and explore lesser-known areas of the city.

The films on the programme aim to introduce a wider audience to quality cinema and screen films that were only given a limited release in cinemas over the past year. Highlights this year include 'El maestro que prometió el mar', 'La voix de Hind Rajab', 'Calle Málaga' and 'Les Baronnes'. The screenings begin at around 22:00, but make sure you arrive early to nab a good viewing spot!

If the weather doesn't hold up – as is often the case in Brussels – the team rarely cancels. "If the weather is bad, we find a solution. But if we have to move indoors, it's still worth going because there's a friendly atmosphere, with all kinds of people coming together to watch a film," organisers told The Brussels Times.

Find more information here.

PleinOPENair, Cinema Nova, from 1 to 15 July

Cinema Nova's travelling festival PleinOPENair has been touring Brussels since 1997, and is back again this year with a packed programme. Dedicated to urban issues, the PleinOPENair sets up shop in various locations across the city – quite literally off the beaten track.

This year will see screenings take place at two currently derelict sites in the south of Brussels: in front of the entrance to the former Audi factory in Forest, and on the abandoned pitches of the Verdonck Stadium in Anderlecht.

The Audi documentary will look at the thousands of people who were left unemployed when the production site shut down, while 'Miracle in Milan' will be shown at Verdonck, about how a neglected space is transformed into a place of hope, and the marginalised reinvent the world.

There will also be three indoor evenings featuring documentary film screenings, as well as concerts, debates and talks.

Find more information here.

Vaux Hall Summer, Brussels Park, until 19 July

Summer in Brussels has become synonymous with weekends spent at Brussels Park's hidden gem, Vaux Hall. This peaceful haven nestled in the region's oldest park provides the perfect way to relax during the slow summer months, with its many lounging chairs and diverse cultural programme.

In addition to the yoga, salsa sessions and DJ sets, there will be an array of open-air film screenings, with 'The Assassin' on 2 July, 'Nina Wu' on 9 July and 'Left-Handed Girl' on 16 July.

The unique space is also home to one of Brussels' most iconic guinguettes, Julien, known for its upbeat atmosphere in the summer months. It opens in the evening on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and welcomes people all day until 18:00 on Sunday.

Find more information here.

Grill & Screen, Ixelles, Thursday 25 June

Whether you're a passionate film buff or just a fan of good food, this Thursday has something special in store: 'Grill & Screen', where viewers can enjoy a special selection of the best short films of 2025, curated by Elles Tournent and Graines de Cinéastes.

With outdoor films under the stars and a barbecue feast, this unique event combines two of the best summer activities around. Grab a drink from La Buvette and head to the barbecue from 20:30, before the films begin after sunset at 22:15. And the best part? It's completely free of charge!

Find more information here.

Watermael-Boitsfort's summer screenings, La Vénerie, 3 July and 28 August

If you fancy venturing out to the leafy green municipality of Watermael-Boitsfort, cultural centre La Vénerie is organising a couple of film screenings with a twist – it's up to the viewers to choose what they want to watch!

On 3 July, viewers can opt for either 'La venue de l'avenir', about some distant cousins who inherit an abandoned house, or 'Ma frère', which follows two childhood friends on the cusp of adulthood who must make choices about their future. On 28 August, it'll be one of the children's classics, 'The Goonies' or 'Matilda'. Before each screening, there'll be a circus act or a street performance.

'Bruxelles Fait Son Cinéma' will also be travelling to the area on 9 July, for a showing of 'Gioia mia', which follows a spirited young boy, Nico, who goes to spend the summer in Sicily with his great-aunt Gela.

Find more information here.

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