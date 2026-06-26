Belgium braces for hottest day of the week as temperatures near 40°C

A person walks holding an umbrella to protect from the sun in front of the Colosseum on a hot summer day in Rome, on July 2, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

Belgium is set to experience the hottest day of the week on Friday, with temperatures expected to reach 40°C in some parts of the country.

Inland temperatures will range from 35°C in the west to locally 40°C or higher in the east. Coastal areas are expected to remain cooler at around 30°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium (RMI).

Red code remains in force for the provinces of Limburg and Liège, while orange heat warnings apply across the rest of the country.

Localised thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon or evening, particularly in eastern Belgium. These could be accompanied by hail and strong wind gusts.

Friday night will remain exceptionally warm, with minimum temperatures of between 20°C and 24°C in most regions, offering little relief from the heat.

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