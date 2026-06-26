New survey finds half of Belgians cut on sunscreen use because of cost

People apply sunscreen on a sunny day. Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs.

More than half of Belgians believe sunscreen is too expensive, with over a quarter saying they use less than they would like because of the cost.

A new survey commissioned by AG Insurance questioned 1,000 people about their sunscreen use. Although 90% consider sun protection important, only one in five said they apply sunscreen almost every day during the summer.

Cost appears to be a major barrier. 56% of respondents said sunscreen is too expensive, and 27% admitted they use less of it than they would like for financial reasons.

The survey also found that one in three sunscreen users does not reapply it regularly throughout the day, despite health advice recommending frequent reapplication, particularly after swimming or heavy sweating.

As a result, one in three respondents said they had suffered sunburn in the past two years. Among young people, that figure rose to one in two.

Young adults were identified as a particularly at-risk group, with the survey suggesting they place greater importance on tanning and are more susceptible to misinformation about sun protection circulating on social media.

Related News