Brussels ramps up heatwave measures ahead of the hottest day of the week

A man cools his feet in a fountain in central Brussels during the recent heatwave. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand.

Brussels is stepping up emergency measures to protect residents from the ongoing heatwave, as temperatures are forecast to reach 38°C on Friday.

Safe.brussels Regional Crisis Centre met on Thursday to assess the situation and coordinate the federal, regional and municipal heatwave response plans.

In addition to extreme temperatures, ozone levels are expected to exceed the European information threshold, leading to poor air quality. The crisis centre is urging residents to take extra precautions, particularly those caring for vulnerable people.

To escape the heat, people are advised to seek shade in parks or cool down in public indoor spaces, including underground stations operated by SNCB and STIB.

Despite hot weather increasing demand for places to cool off, Safe.brussels stressed that swimming in the Brussels-Charleroi Canal, rivers, ponds and ornamental fountains remains strictly prohibited because of the risks of drowning, injury, cold shock and bacterial contamination.

Brussels' municipalities and the Region are also deploying additional outreach workers, volunteers and community organisations to support those most at risk, including older people, those living alone, people with disabilities or chronic illnesses, people experiencing poverty and young children.

Residents are encouraged to check regularly on neighbours, relatives and other vulnerable people and help them find cool places if needed.

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