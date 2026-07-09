De Wever receives personalised revolver from Erdogan after NATO summit

Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA). Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) was among NATO leaders who received a personalised revolver and six rounds of ammunition from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as a diplomatic gift following the alliance's summit in Ankara.

The revolver, engraved with De Wever's name, was discovered only after the Belgian delegation had returned to the military airport in Melsbroek, according to Belga. The PM's office confirmed the report, saying none of the gifts had been opened before leaving Turkey.

By the time De Wever landed in Belgium, reports about the unusual gift had already emerged abroad. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he left the weapon behind in Turkey because it could not legally be imported into the UK, despite a letter from Erdoğan stating the gift was exempt from export controls.

A spokesperson for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said his revolver was handed to the German embassy so it could be imported legally and added to the government's official collection of diplomatic gifts.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten also left the weapon at the Dutch embassy, where it will be deactivated and preserved, according to Dutch media.

De Wever left his revolver with the aviation police at Melsbroek, where it has been placed in a secure weapons vault.

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